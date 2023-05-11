Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Agra Accident: Speeding Vehicle Kills School Children

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Agra Road Accident: 6 School Children Crushed to Death

Reports have emerged of a horrific road accident on Agra’s Tajnagari Road. A speeding car plowed through six school children, killing three of them instantly. The remaining four are critically injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The incident occurred in the Basmahapat village under the Daoki police station area. Local residents are outraged by the incident.

Eye-witness Accounts

According to eyewitnesses, 2-3 children standing on the roadside managed to escape the car’s path and save their lives. They recounted that the children were waiting for their school bus at around 8 am on Thursday when the speeding car suddenly lost control and hit them. The car dragged the children for a few meters before coming to a stop.

The Aftermath

The screams of the children alerted the entire neighborhood, and locals rushed to the accident site. The scene was heart-wrenching, and people were shocked by what they saw. The incident has sparked anger among the rural population, and they have blocked the Fatehabad-Agra road, causing considerable traffic disruption.

The Superintendent of Police, Saurabh Singh, confirmed that all the children attended the Spring Field School. Two children died on the spot, while four others are receiving medical treatment for severe injuries. The bodies of the deceased children will be handed over to their families after the post-mortem examination.

The Investigation

The police are investigating the incident, and the driver of the car is yet to be identified. Initially, the number of children who died was reported to be three, but it was later confirmed that only two children died in the accident. The police are working to clear the road blockade and restore normalcy in the area.

The Outrage

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter road safety measures. The loss of innocent lives has sparked outrage among the locals, and they are demanding justice for the victims. The authorities must take swift action to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

News Source : Krishna Chaudhary

