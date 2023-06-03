Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Bike Accident in College Leaves Son Dead: Haldwani Student Manas Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Road Accident in Haldwani Claims Life of Amrapali College Student

On Wednesday night, a tragic road accident occurred in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, where two students of Amrapali College, Lohulahan, were found in critical condition on the road in Halduchaud. Both students were rushed to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, while the other is still receiving treatment.

The Victim

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Manas Shah, was a resident of Tallital, Bhimtal. He was residing in a rented room in Haldwani and was pursuing hotel management from Amrapali College as a third-year student.

The Accident

According to the police, on Wednesday night, Manas was on a bike ride with his friend Pankaj, who resides in Berinag. While on their way to Halduchaud, they met with the accident, which left both of them in a critical condition. The incident occurred late at night, and passersby who noticed them immediately took them to the hospital.

The Aftermath

Upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared Manas dead, while Pankaj is still receiving treatment under the care of Dr. Sushila Tiwari. The police have classified the incident as an accident.

Manas was the only son of his parents, and his sudden demise has left his family and friends in a state of shock and grief. Following the news of his death, his relatives rushed to Haldwani to be with his family.

Conclusion

The tragic road accident that claimed the life of Manas Shah, an Amrapali College student, has brought sadness and grief to his family, friends, and the entire community. The accident serves as a reminder to all to take necessary precautions while driving and to prioritize safety on the road.

College students bike accident Tragic death of Hadwani student Manas Sole son’s death at home Haldwani bike mishap State review of Manas Death incident

News Source : Rajya Sameeksha Desk

Source Link :कॉलेज के दो छात्रों की बाइक का एक्सीडेंट, घर के इकलौते बेटे की मौत. Hadwani Student Manas Death. हल्द्वानी बाइक हादसा मानस डेथ- राज्य समीक्षा/