Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Bolero Collision Resulting in Brother-in-Law’s Death

Accident in Gumla: A Tragic Incident

On a fateful day in Gumla, Jharkhand, a high-speed uncontrolled Bolero rammed into two bikes, leading to a tragic incident that claimed the lives of two people. The incident occurred near Sahu Petrol Pump on Palkot Road of Sadar Police Station area. The bike rider’s brother-in-law got injured while trying to avoid getting hit by the Bolero. The incident has left the community in shock and grief.

The Incident

The accident occurred at around 12:30 pm on a busy road in Gumla. The Bolero was driving at a high speed when it hit the first bike, which was carrying two people. The impact of the collision threw the bike and its riders to the ground. The Bolero driver lost control of the vehicle and hit another bike, which was coming from the opposite direction.

The second bike had only one rider, who was also thrown to the ground due to the impact. The Bolero finally came to a halt after hitting a roadside tree. The two riders on the first bike and the rider on the second bike sustained severe injuries. The Bolero driver and his passengers, who were also injured, fled the scene after the accident.

Casualties and Injuries

The incident claimed the lives of two people, who were on the first bike. The bike rider’s brother-in-law, who was also on the bike, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The rider on the second bike also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The Bolero driver and his passengers sustained injuries as well, but they fled the scene after the accident. The police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the driver and his passengers.

Community Reaction

The incident has left the community in shock and grief. The families of the deceased and injured are mourning their loss and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The incident has also sparked outrage among the locals, who are demanding strict action against the driver and his passengers.

The incident has highlighted the need for better road safety measures in Gumla. The authorities must take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The community must also come together to create awareness about road safety and the importance of following traffic rules.

Conclusion

The tragic incident in Gumla has left a deep impact on the community. The loss of two lives is a reminder that road safety must be taken seriously. The authorities must take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. The community must also play its part in creating awareness about road safety and the importance of following traffic rules. Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone.

