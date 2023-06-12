Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Death of 11-Year-Old Andrea on Bicycle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

MIRANO (VENICE) – “We thank the whole community for their closeness”

With these words, Giancarlo, the father of Andrew Marigo, the little boy of 11 years old who died in a road accident a few meters from his home on Saturday afternoon, he wanted to thank the many people from Mira who are sending messages of solidarity.

A Tragic Accident

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Andrew was riding his bicycle near his home in Mira. According to eyewitnesses, Andrew was hit by a car driven by a 71-year-old man who was driving in the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that Andrew died on the spot.

The news of Andrew’s death spread quickly in the community, and people started gathering at the site of the accident. Many people were in disbelief and shock, and some even broke down in tears.

The Community Comes Together

In the wake of this tragedy, the community of Mira came together to mourn Andrew’s loss and show support for his family. People started sending messages of condolences to Andrew’s family, and many offered to help in any way they could.

The local authorities also expressed their condolences to Andrew’s family and promised to investigate the accident thoroughly to determine the cause and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

A Message of Gratitude

Despite the overwhelming grief, Andrew’s father, Giancarlo, wanted to thank the community for their support and solidarity during this difficult time.

“We thank the whole community for their closeness. The messages of support we have received have been a great comfort to us,” Giancarlo said in a statement.

Giancarlo also expressed his gratitude to the emergency services who responded to the accident quickly and tried to save Andrew’s life.

A Reminder to Drive Carefully

The tragic death of Andrew has also served as a reminder to drive carefully and be vigilant on the roads. Many people in the community have expressed their concern about the safety of the roads in Mira, and some have called for stricter traffic laws and measures to prevent accidents from happening.

The local authorities have assured the community that they will take all necessary steps to improve road safety in the area, including increasing patrols and enforcing traffic laws more strictly.

A Community in Mourning

The death of Andrew has left the community of Mira in shock and grief. Andrew was a much-loved member of the community, and his loss has been deeply felt by everyone who knew him.

However, in the midst of this tragedy, the community has come together to support Andrew’s family and each other. The outpouring of love and support has been a testament to the strength and resilience of the people of Mira.

Andrew’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and his death will serve as a reminder to cherish life and those we hold dear.

In Conclusion

The death of Andrew Marigo has left a deep scar in the community of Mira. However, the community has come together to show support for Andrew’s family and each other during this difficult time.

The tragedy has also served as a reminder to drive carefully and be vigilant on the roads. It is a call to action for the local authorities to take steps to improve road safety and prevent accidents from happening in the future.

Andrew’s memory will live on in the hearts of the people of Mira, and his death will inspire us to cherish life and the people we love.

