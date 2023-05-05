Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic death of 14-year-old girl in hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Terrible death for 14-year-old girl who choked on jelly at school

On May 3, 11:19 a.m, Digi24 reported on the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl from Cluj-Napoca, who had choked on a jelly at school. The student had been hospitalized for a week in Intensive Care, in a deep coma and was only supported by machines. According to the source, the police will open a criminal case.

The incident

The incident occurred on April 26, at a school in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The 14-year-old girl, whose name has not been disclosed, was eating jelly during a break between classes when she suddenly started choking. Her classmates tried to help her, but they were unable to dislodge the jelly from her throat.

The school’s medical staff was immediately called, and they performed the Heimlich maneuver on the girl. However, they were also unable to remove the jelly from her throat. An ambulance was called, and the girl was rushed to the hospital.

The hospitalization

The 14-year-old girl was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Cluj-Napoca. According to Digi24, she was in a deep coma and was only supported by machines. The doctors tried to save her, but unfortunately, her condition did not improve. She remained in the hospital for a week before passing away on May 3.

The investigation

According to the Digi24 report, the police will open a criminal case in connection with the incident. It is unclear what charges will be brought and who will be held responsible for the girl’s death.

The school’s management has issued a statement expressing their condolences to the family of the deceased. They also said they will fully cooperate with the police investigation and take the necessary measures to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again.

The dangers of choking

Choking is a serious and potentially life-threatening emergency that can happen to anyone, regardless of age. It occurs when an object, such as food or a small toy, becomes lodged in the throat, blocking the airway and preventing breathing.

According to the American Red Cross, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury death in the United States, with over 5,000 deaths each year. Young children, elderly people, and individuals with certain medical conditions are at higher risk of choking.

To prevent choking, it is important to chew food thoroughly, especially for children who are still developing their chewing and swallowing skills. Parents should also be aware of the size and shape of toys and other objects that their children play with, as small objects can easily get lodged in a child’s throat.

In conclusion

The death of the 14-year-old girl from Cluj-Napoca is a tragic reminder of the dangers of choking. It is important to take preventative measures to avoid choking incidents and to act quickly when a choking emergency occurs. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

News Source : Katrina

Source Link :Terrible death for a 14-year-old girl! He died on a hospital bed/