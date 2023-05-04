Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Death of 20-Year-Old Chandigarh Student in Building Fall

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shock waves in Chandigarh as BA student falls to death

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, a BA student fell to her death at MCM DAV College in Chandigarh, sending shock waves throughout the community. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Ananya, was a sophomore at the college and a resident of Customs Colony, Sec 37, Chandigarh.

What happened?

According to preliminary investigations, Ananya fell from the second floor of the Arts Block on campus. She had gone to the second floor’s toilet before the incident. She was immediately taken to PGIMER medical facility by the college staff, but she could not survive her injuries.

The police have started inquest proceedings and are checking Ananya’s phone calls and messages. So far, no suicide note has been found, and no foul play has been suspected. An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding Ananya’s death.

Reaction from college officials

Nisha Bhargava, the principal of MCM DAV College, said, “The staff informed me around 12.30 pm. When I reached the spot, the student was in a wheelchair. Her nose was bleeding, and our in-house doctors were giving her first aid. I called the police, and we rushed her to PGIMER in a private vehicle. The doctors tried their best, but unfortunately, she didn’t survive.”

She also added, “According to some students, she tumbled down the stairs. The door leading to the terrace was locked. Later, upon discovering her bag and ID card, it was found that she had arrived at the college two hours before her evening exam.”

Conclusion

The sudden death of Ananya has left the entire community in shock. The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ananya’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :Who was Ananya? MCM Dav College Suicide Victim 20-year-old BA Chandigarh student falls off building, dies/