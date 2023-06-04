Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic death of 26-year-old migrant worker in Odisha train accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Sole Breadwinner from Bihar Dies in Balasore Train Crash

A tragic train accident occurred in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old migrant worker from Bihar, Raja Patel. Raja was on his way to Kerala, along with six of his friends, to earn a livelihood and improve the financial status of their respective families.

Raja’s Promise to His Ailing Father

Prior to boarding the train, Raja had promised his ailing father that he would take care of his medical expenses. His father, Bhuvan Patel, had a spinal cord problem that prevented him from going to work. Raja had promised to send an additional ₹500 for his father’s medicines before leaving for Kerala. However, his untimely demise left the family shattered and the promise unfulfilled.

The Family’s Plight

Raja was the sole breadwinner of the family, leaving them in a dire financial crisis after his death. His father, heartbroken over the incident, is struggling to arrange for the ambulance to bring Raja’s body back home. The ambulance service is demanding ₹45,000, which the family cannot afford as they are struggling for food on a daily basis.

The Official Death Toll

The official death toll in the train accident has reached 288, with over 1,000 people sustaining injuries. A total of 1,175 injured were admitted to various government and private hospitals, and 793 have, so far, been discharged after treatment.

The Details of the Train Crash

The preliminary report on the tragedy revealed that the accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

Conclusion

The train accident in Balasore district has resulted in a tragic loss of life and has left families devastated. Raja Patel’s family is struggling to cope with the financial crisis that has followed his untimely death. It is crucial for authorities to take necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future and provide support to the families affected by this tragedy.

Migrant worker Train accident Ailing father Financial responsibility Tragic loss.

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

Source Link :Heartbreaking! 26-year-old migrant worker who promised to send money to ailing father dies at deadly Odisha train accident/