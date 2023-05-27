Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic death of him: All you need to know

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Wes Foster Dies from Injuries Sustained in Wynnewood Refining Fire Accident

Wes Foster, one of the two employees critically injured in a fire accident at Wynnewood Refining, has passed away due to his injuries from the refinery fire. This tragic event has left his family, friends, and colleagues in deep pain as they mourn his loss.

Who was Wes Foster and What Happened to Him?

Wes Foster was one of the two employees at Wynnewood Refining who were critically injured after being involved in a fire accident at the refinery’s gasoline hydrotreater on May 23, 2023. Foster and Eli Warren were near the explosion and were engulfed in flames. Foster suffered burns to 93% of his body, while no details on the extent of Warren’s injuries have been released.

How Did Wes Foster Die?

Wes Foster was critically injured following the Wynnewood refinery fire accident and sustained burns to 93% of his body. Unfortunately, he eventually died from these critical injuries.

The news of Wes Foster’s death was confirmed on Facebook by his daughter.

Netizens React over the Wynnewood Refining Accident

Following the unfortunate fire accident at Wynnewood Refining, Carla Parish, a woman who lives near the refinery, said, “I was gardening when the fire erupted. I heard a boom and looked around, and then I heard the second boom, after which a large cloud of black smoke went up.”

Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family, friends, and all loved ones of Wes Foster. We pray that God blesses them with the strength to bear their loss. We also wish Eli Warren a speedy recovery from the injuries he suffered.

