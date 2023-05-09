Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Death of MMA Star Shalie Lipp in Car Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rising MMA Star Shalie Lipp Tragically Dies in Car Accident Ahead of Big Fight

The world of mixed martial arts (MMA) has been rocked by the tragic death of Shalie Lipp, a 21-year-old rising star from Colorado, who died in a car crash on Sunday, just two weeks before her next big fight. Lipp was the passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that collided with a 2017 Jeep Cherokee on Interstate 94 in Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lipp was the only occupant of the two vehicles not wearing a seatbelt, and she tragically lost her life in the accident.

The MMA athlete was due to fight at Ignite No Mercy 11\’s main event on May 20 at Detroit Lakes\’ Kent Freeman Arena. Lipp had only recently returned to America to complete her preparations for her amateur fight after spending the whole of April in Thailand. She was a student at the Academy of Combat Arts in Fargo, Minnesota.

Lipp had a bright future ahead of her in MMA, and her death has left the community mourning the loss of a talented athlete and a beloved friend. She was also an accomplished gymnast and track and field athlete during her time in school, according to a recent report by the Wahpenton Daily News.

Lipp’s parents, Jennie Bucholz and Rollie Lipp, were both well-known figures in North Dakota, with Bucholz being a Hall of Famer at North Dakota State College of Science, and Rollie Lipp being a local sportscaster. The news of their daughter’s untimely death has left them devastated.

The MMA community has also been left reeling by the loss of Lipp, with many expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of her on social media. Eric Sweeney, who was Lipp’s personal trainer, paid tribute to her on Instagram, saying: “My heart is absolutely broken. You were such a wonderful human, full of promise and drive. Being your friend will change me forever. It already has. Thank you for all of the moments. I am grateful for all of them.”

Lipp’s tragic death is just the latest in a series of losses that the MMA community has suffered this year. Elias Theodorou, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, and Stephan Bonner, all former UFC fighters, have died in 2022. The loss of these talented athletes has left the community mourning and reflecting on the risks that come with the sport.

In conclusion, the MMA community has lost a rising star in Shalie Lipp, whose promising career was tragically cut short by a car accident. Lipp’s untimely death has left her family, friends, and fans grieving, and the MMA community reflecting on the risks of the sport. She will be remembered as a talented athlete, a beloved friend, and a shining light in the world of MMA.

