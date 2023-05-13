Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic death of St John Vianney student in car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident Claims the Life of St. John Vianney High School Student

A fatal accident occurred in Colts Neck, New Jersey, on May 11, 2023, where a senior student of St. John Vianney High School lost her life. The deceased was identified as Lauren Hewski. Since the news of Lauren Hewski’s death broke out, it has been making headlines and leaving people in agony. Nevertheless, innumerable people are also in a frenzy to know what went wrong that led to the fatal crash and cost the life of Lauren Hewski. Let’s untangle the details and answer all the noteworthy questions.

What Happened to Lauren Hewski?

Reportedly, Lauren Hewski was coming back home after attending the Brookdale ceremony where she had received her associate’s degree. She was driving in a Jeep Cherokee which was being driven by a 17-year-old boy. His name cannot be revealed due to age restrictions. Unfortunately, a single-vehicle accident occurred in Colts Neck, which led to the death of Lauren Hewski.

Details of the Accident

The accident occurred on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Lauren Hewski was just 18 years of age. According to the reports shared by the authorities, the Jeep Cherokee hit a utility pole in the area of Laird Road and Longbridge Road at around 12:30 pm. Colts Neck police immediately responded to the scene and performed all the emergency actions. Sadly, Lauren Hewski passed away at the scene of the accident.

Lauren Hewski: A Promising Student of St. John Vianney High School

Lauren Hewski was a senior student at St. John Vianney High School. She had just received her associate’s degree from Brookdale Community College at the ceremony before the accident occurred. Lauren was an incredibly intelligent and talented young woman who left an indelibly positive impression on all of her faculty and classmates.

Conclusion

The death of Lauren Hewski is a tragic loss for her family, friends, and the community. She was a promising student with a bright future ahead of her. The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation, and no further details have been released. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Lauren Hewski during this difficult time.

