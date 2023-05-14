Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic death of student trapped in threshing machine

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student Dies After Getting Stuck in Threshing Machine

A tragic incident has occurred in Kattur, Tamil Nadu, where a 13-year-old student lost her life after getting stuck in a threshing machine. The victim, identified as Subha, was the daughter of Kovindhasamy, a resident of Annanagar.

The Incident

Subha was an eighth-grade student and had gone to her maternal grandparents’ house in Darmapuri, where her mother’s brother, Saktivel, was operating a threshing machine. Subha’s mother had gone there to meet her brother and had taken her daughter along.

While they were there, Subha reportedly got too close to the threshing machine, and her hair got entangled in the belt that operated the machine. The machine pulled her hair, and she was dragged towards the machine. Despite Saktivel’s attempts to save her, he could not stop the machine in time, and Subha suffered severe head injuries.

The Aftermath

Subha was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Kattur, where doctors tried to save her life. However, her injuries were too severe, and she succumbed to her injuries. The family was devastated by the news, and the entire village mourned her loss.

The local police have registered a case of accidental death, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The authorities have also ordered an investigation into the incident to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

Preventive Measures

Threshing machines are commonly used in rural areas to separate grains from the chaff. However, they can be dangerous if proper safety measures are not taken. Here are some preventive measures that can be taken to avoid such accidents:

Ensure that the machine is properly maintained and is in good working condition

Do not allow children or inexperienced individuals to operate the machine

Keep a safe distance from the machine while it is in operation

Wear appropriate clothing and protective gear while operating the machine

Switch off the machine before attempting to repair or clear any blockages

Provide adequate training to individuals who operate the machine

By following these preventive measures, we can avoid such tragic incidents and ensure the safety of those who work with these machines.

Conclusion

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and the incident in Kattur serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures while operating machinery. While it is impossible to completely eliminate the risk of accidents, we can take steps to minimize them. Let us ensure that such incidents do not occur again and that safety measures are taken seriously.

Farming accidents Machinery hazards Occupational safety Agricultural equipment Fatal workplace incidents

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Student dies after getting stuck in threshing machine | கதிரடிக்கும் மிஷினில் மாட்டி மாணவி பலி/