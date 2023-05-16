Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Death of Surfer Martina Marie Scarfia in Humboldt County

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Martina Marie Scarfia Obituary: Tragic Death of a Surfer in Humboldt County

On Sunday afternoon, a woman died after a surfing incident in Northern California. Martina Marie Scarfia, a 25-year-old resident of Eureka, lost her life while surfing at Moonstone Beach, near the Humboldt County town of Trinidad.

The Incident

According to witnesses, Scarfia and her sister, Asia, were surfing when Scarfia became unattached from her surfboard and was overcome by waves. Another beachgoer noticed the emergency and swam out to rescue Scarfia. She was recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital via helicopter by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay. Sadly, Scarfia was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Investigation

“An autopsy is in the process of being scheduled. Cause and manner of death remain under investigation, pending the results of the autopsy,” stated the press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Tributes

Following the incident, Scarfia’s sister, Asia, posted a tribute to her late sister on Facebook. “My beautiful baby sister took her last breath yesterday. I am so proud of everything she has done and the amazing person she has become. She graduated from Nursing School with honors on Saturday. We celebrated as a family and paddled out together one last time until paradise. I love you.”

Condolences and Prayers

Our hearts go out to Scarfia’s family and friends during this difficult time. We welcome your comments and opinions on our Facebook Page for our News and stories, but please play nice. Leave a message of condolences and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased in the comments section as it will go a long way for them during this difficult time. Stay with us for more updates.

Stay Safe

This tragic incident serves as a reminder to always take precautions when participating in water activities. Stay safe out there and be aware of your surroundings.

Martina Marie Scarfia Obituary of Martina Marie Scarfia Tragic death of Martina Marie Scarfia Surfer death in Humboldt County Humboldt County tragedy: Martina Marie Scarfia’s death

News Source : LEX14

Source Link :Martina Marie Scarfia Obituary, Tragic Death Of A Surfer In Humboldt County/