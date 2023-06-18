Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Death of Texas Boy Struck by Lightning

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck a family in Bosque County, Texas when a six-year-old boy and his father were struck by lightning while walking home from school. The incident occurred on May 15 when Matthew Boggs had picked up his two sons, Grayson and Elijah, off the school bus. As they walked up their driveway, lightning struck them, leaving Grayson and his father unconscious. Matthew was declared dead on the scene, while Grayson was immediately taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Centre in Waco, Texas.

Grayson had sustained significant neurological injuries and was placed on a ventilator. Despite showing signs of progress, including breathing on his own and being taken off the donor list, doctors conveyed to the family that his health would not improve. On June 16, a month after the incident, Grayson was removed from the ventilator and passed away at 5:05 am. His family announced the tragic news on their GoFundMe page, writing, “Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05 am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong.”

The family had been providing updates on Grayson’s condition and had asked for prayers for his recovery. On June 15, they had posted an update on the fundraising account set up to assist with funeral expenses, saying, “It’s been 1 month since tragedy struck this family. The strength that this family has shown is inspiring. Grayson is still hanging on but is on comfort care. Please just pray that we keep him comfortable at this time and pray for healing for the family. We may not know what God’s plan is, but we know he has his arms wrapped around Grayson at this time.”

The tragedy has left the family, friends, and the entire community in shock and mourning. A GoFundMe page set up for the family has raised over $100,000 to assist with funeral expenses and support the family during this difficult time. The family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from everyone, and they have expressed their gratitude for the prayers and donations.

Lightning strikes are rare but deadly, and they can occur without warning. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), lightning strikes kill an average of 20 people each year in the United States and injure hundreds more. The NOAA recommends that people seek shelter indoors or in a hard-topped vehicle when they hear thunder, and stay inside for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder. If caught outside during a thunderstorm, people should avoid open fields, water, and tall, isolated objects like trees, and stay away from metal objects like fences and poles.

The tragedy in Bosque County serves as a reminder of the dangers of lightning and the importance of taking precautions during thunderstorms. The community has come together to support the family during this difficult time, and they will continue to grieve the loss of young Grayson and his father.

