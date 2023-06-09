Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Death of Three-Year-Old in Sehore Borewell Mishap

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic end to Sehore borewell incident: Three-year-old girl passes away on Day 4 of rescue operation

The Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh witnessed a heart-wrenching incident where a three-year-old girl fell into a 300-feet borewell situated outside her house in the Mungavali village on Tuesday. After a three-day-long rescue operation, officials announced on Thursday that the girl had passed away due to suffocation. The body was pulled out in a decomposed state, leaving the locals and the officials in deep shock and grief.

The rescue operation that was going on since Tuesday involved the use of modern technology, including a Borewell Rescue Robot, and a team of experts from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army. Despite their best efforts, the child could not be saved.

Reacting to the tragic news, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences and stated that action would be taken against those responsible for keeping the borewell open. He also mentioned that the Army was called to save the child but the efforts were in vain. The police officials have registered a complaint against the owner of the farmhouse where the borewell is situated. The case has been registered under Sections 188, 308, and 304.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of borewells, especially in rural areas. Borewells are widely used for irrigation purposes and access to groundwater. However, their improper maintenance and lack of safety measures are a major cause of accidents, resulting in injuries and deaths, particularly among children.

The incident has also highlighted the importance of timely rescue operations and the need for advanced technology and equipment to aid in such situations. The Borewell Rescue Robot played a crucial role in the operation as it could reach the location where the child was stuck and provide real-time information to the rescuers.

The tragedy has left the family of the child and the entire community in shock and grief. Such incidents serve as a reminder to take necessary precautions and safety measures while using borewells. The authorities must ensure that borewells are adequately covered and fenced to prevent such accidents. The public must also be made aware of the potential dangers of borewells and the need to take necessary precautions.

In conclusion, the Sehore borewell incident is a tragic reminder of the need for safety measures while using borewells. The loss of a three-year-old child is a heart-wrenching incident that has left the entire community in grief and shock. The authorities must take necessary action against those responsible for the incident and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. The incident must also serve as a wake-up call to take necessary precautions while using borewells and to ensure that they are safe and secure at all times.

News Source : India News Desk

