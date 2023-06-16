Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Death of Tik Tok Star Monika Thakuri, Cupid Show Contestant’s Fate?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The tragic death of Monika Thakuri, a popular Tiktok content creator and Cupid Show contestant, has left many people speculating about the possible cause of her suicide. Monika, who was from Nepal, used to create Tiktok videos with her brother Lemon Thakuri and had a YouTube channel as well. She participated in the 2023 Cupid Show, a dating program that follows a group of singles as they try to find their ideal match.

Monika’s death was announced by her uncle Pradip Singh Thapa on Facebook, and the cause of her death is currently the topic of discussion. Some sources claim that she committed suicide, while others suggest that she may have been subjected to internet harassment for taking part in the Cupid program. However, her family is still trying to understand the actual cause of her death.

Lemon Thakuri, Monika’s brother, shared screenshots of her texts and apologized for not being able to understand what was going on in her life. He urged everyone to consider the mental health of their loved ones and to avoid bullying and judging others. He also acknowledged that nobody can truly understand others, and that the world can be extremely cruel.

Many people have been posting tributes to Monika on social media, expressing their grief and shock at her passing. Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things anyone can go through, and Monika’s family, friends, and fans are all mourning her loss. We can only hope that she has found eternal peace and send our thoughts and prayers to her loved ones during this difficult time.

In conclusion, Monika Thakuri’s death is a tragic loss that has left many people wondering what could have been done to prevent it. We must all strive to be more understanding and supportive of those around us, and to take mental health issues seriously. Let us honor Monika’s memory by being more kind and compassionate towards others, and by spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.

