Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic death of Vietnamese intern at New Taipei food plant

Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Vietnamese College Student in Taiwan

On May 18th, a 21-year-old Vietnamese college student, identified only by the surname Vy, lost her life in a tragic accident at a food factory in New Taipei, Taiwan. Vy was doing an internship at the factory when the accident occurred.

The Accident

According to police reports, Vy was pushing a trolley loaded with bakery goods when she stumbled and fell. The trolley then fell on top of her, causing fatal injuries. The accident was captured by surveillance cameras at the factory.

Emergency services were called to the factory, and Vy was rushed to Taipei Hospital in Xinzhuang. However, she was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m. on May 18th.

The Victim

Vy was a third-year student in the Department of Food and Beverage Management at Lee-Ming Institute of Technology in Taishan District, Taiwan. She was working as an intern at the food processing plant located in the neighboring Wugu area.

Her cousin, who also lives in Taiwan, has been notified of her death, and prosecutors are investigating the case.

Investigation and Consequences

The New Taipei Labor Affairs Department has closed the fourth floor of the factory where Vy worked until further notice. The company that runs the factory may face a fine of between NT$30,000 and NT$300,000 if it is found that Vy was not provided with the mandatory protective gear. The company will also be required to pay compensation to Vy’s family or face a fine of NT$20,000 to NT$1 million, citing the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

Furthermore, the New Taipei City Government will offer Vy’s family a condolence amount of NT$150,000.

Conclusion

The tragic accident that claimed the life of Vy highlights the importance of workplace safety and the need for employers to provide proper training and protective gear to their employees. Our thoughts go out to Vy’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Focus Taiwan – CNA English News

Source Link :Vietnamese student intern dies in accident at New Taipei food factory/