Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Death of Wrestler and Poet Lanny Poffo

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lanny Poffo Cause of Death: The Tragic Death of A Professional Wrestler, And Poet

Lanny Poffo, born as Lanny Mark Poffo, was a professional wrestler and poet from the United States. He was born on December 28, 1954, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and passed away on March 4, 2021, at the age of 66. The cause of his death has not been officially confirmed, but reports suggest that he died of natural causes.

Early Life and Career

Poffo was born into a family of wrestlers. His father, Angelo Poffo, was a professional wrestler, and his brother, Randy Savage, was a WWE Hall of Famer. Poffo began his wrestling career in the late 1970s, wrestling under the name “Leaping Lanny Poffo.” He was known for his acrobatic moves and colorful personality, which earned him the nickname “The Genius.”

Aside from wrestling, Poffo was also a talented poet. He published a book of his poetry in 1993, titled “Leaping Lanny: Wrestling With Rhyme.”

Wrestling Career

Poffo began his wrestling career in the late 1970s, wrestling for various promotions in the United States and Canada. He gained national attention in the 1980s when he signed with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

During his time in the WWF, Poffo was known for his gimmick as “The Genius,” a character who wore a graduation cap and gown and recited poetry before and after his matches. He was also known for his in-ring ability, performing high-flying moves such as the moonsault and the flying headscissors.

Poffo left the WWF in 1991 and continued to wrestle for various promotions, including World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and independent promotions. He retired from wrestling in 1994.

Personal Life

Poffo was married to a woman named Carla for over 30 years. They had no children together.

Poffo was known for his philanthropy, donating money to various charities and causes throughout his life. He was also a supporter of animal rights and was a vegetarian for many years.

Legacy

Poffo’s legacy in the wrestling world is that of a talented and innovative performer. His unique gimmick as “The Genius” set him apart from other wrestlers of his time, and his high-flying moves inspired a new generation of wrestlers.

Outside of wrestling, Poffo will be remembered for his poetry. His book “Leaping Lanny: Wrestling With Rhyme” showcased his talent for writing and his love of language.

Overall, Poffo’s death is a tragic loss for the wrestling and poetry communities. He will be missed by his fans, friends, and family.

Lanny Poffo Death Cause Professional Wrestler Lanny Poffo Tragic Demise Lanny Poffo Wrestler and Poet Cause of Death Lanny Poffo’s Untimely Death Lanny Poffo Wrestling Career and Death

News Source : Trending News Buzz

Source Link :Lanny Poffo Cause Of Death: The Tragic Death Of A Professional Wrestler, And Poet/