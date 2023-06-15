Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Demise of EHT and Mays Landing’s Four Icons

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Well Now Everything Dies Baby: A Reflection on the Loss of Local Landmarks

Bruce Springsteen may have been singing about Atlantic City, but the sentiment of his lyrics rings true for many places, including the outskirts of AC. Recently, I drove through Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing and passed by four places in the area that have died a sad death. These places were once thriving and full of memories, but now, they may never return.

The first place that caught my eye was the Mays Landing Country Club. According to “Kellys Golf History,” the country club opened in 1962 and was known for its “Best Birdie for the Buck” reputation. For more than 50 years, the course was a great place to play, and the club hosted many parties, wedding receptions, and more. Unfortunately, the last few years saw the course lose its popularity and fall into disrepair. Now, it’s closed with a “No Trespassing” sign posted. Supposedly the course has been sold, but it doesn’t look like anything is happening with the property. It really looks, well, sad.

My son took his first golf lessons there. We played our first “real round” of golf together there. I’m sure many other families have similar memories. Not only is it a shame for the golfers, but also for the homeowners whose properties border the course. Living on a golf course is great for property values, but living on a closed course left to die is not. Here’s crossing our fingers that new owners return the Mays Landing Country Club to something close to her old glory days.

The second place that caught my eye was Frank’s Theater in Egg Harbor Township. Within the last year, the building has been bulldozed and now stands a bare parking lot. How many great memories do you have of going to the movies there? Your first date? Your first kiss? What will become of the property? It doesn’t look very promising.

The third place that caught my eye was the Outback Steakhouse in Egg Harbor Township. When Outback built a new property in Mays Landing a few years ago, this once popular location closed its doors. Nothing has happened with the property since. Did you celebrate birthdays or anniversaries there? Did your first date include dinner at Outback and a movie next to it? Of course, it didn’t help either property that the Shore Mall (or most of it) is now gone. Will anything go in the Outback building? Again, it doesn’t look very promising.

The fourth and final place that caught my eye was Famous Dave’s in Mays Landing. Perhaps it was the pandemic that did in this barbecue restaurant. The building has now been vacant for a couple of years. Did you stop there for dinner? Maybe have lunch there on the weekend? Celebrate a birthday there? Again, the prospects for anything going into the space don’t appear promising.

Things change, I guess. Memories fade. But it’s hard not to feel a sense of loss when you see places that were once filled with life and laughter now left abandoned. What local place is gone that you miss? It’s important to remember these places and the memories they hold, even if they may never come back.

As I drive through Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing in the future, I’ll keep an eye out for new places that pop up and hope that they can one day fill the void left by these losses. After all, as Bruce Springsteen sings, “maybe everything that dies someday comes back.”

