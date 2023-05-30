Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic discovery: Mother & daughters found dead in Lagos shop

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of a Woman and Her Daughters in a Shop in Lagos State

The recent death of a woman and her two daughters in a shop in the PPL, Ijagun Okokomaiko area of Lagos state has left the residents of the community in shock and disbelief. The circumstances surrounding their death are currently being investigated by the police in Lagos state.

According to Punch reports, the identities of the deceased persons could not be immediately ascertained, and they were found locked inside the shop for two days before their corpses were recovered. The residents of the area are divided in their suspicions over the cause of death. Some are of the opinion that generator fumes may have caused their death, while others suspect food poisoning.

An anonymous resident of the area disclosed that the woman had locked herself in the shop with her daughters while the generator was on. On Saturday, someone passed by and still saw the shop locked with the generator on. On Monday morning, people were worried as there was an offensive odour around her shop. The husband broke into the shop and found the dead bodies of his wife and children. The bodies were found in the inner shop, and the generator was placed in the other extension.

The Ojo Local Government officials later came in and evacuated the corpses from the shop. The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident stating that it happened last week.

This incident highlights the dangers of using generators in enclosed spaces, especially without proper ventilation. The fumes from generators can be lethal and cause carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be fatal.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas that can be produced by any fuel-burning device, including generators. When inhaled, it displaces oxygen in the bloodstream, leading to tissue damage and death. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

Therefore, it is important to follow the necessary safety precautions when using generators. Some of these precautions include:

Proper Ventilation: Generators should be placed in well-ventilated areas to prevent the build-up of toxic fumes. They should not be used in enclosed spaces such as garages, basements, or inside homes. Regular Maintenance: Generators should be serviced regularly to ensure that they are in good working condition. Faulty generators can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Carbon Monoxide Detectors: Installing carbon monoxide detectors in homes and businesses can help detect any dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the air. Safe Fuel Storage: Fuel for generators should be stored in a safe and secure place away from any sources of ignition.

In conclusion, the tragic death of the woman and her daughters in Lagos state is a sad reminder of the dangers of using generators without following the necessary safety precautions. It is important to be aware of the risks associated with generators and take the necessary steps to prevent any accidents or fatalities. The government and other stakeholders should also work together to create awareness and provide resources to ensure that people are properly educated on the safe use of generators.

