Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic drowning of student in Calquari waters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Senthil, a Brilliant Student from Kujiliyamparai

Senthil, the son of a renowned scholar from Alampadi, Prasad, has died tragically at the age of 17. He had just completed the 11th grade in a prestigious government school in Vellode. The incident took place when Senthil and his friends went for a swim in a quarry pond in Kundanur, where they drowned. Senthil’s friends have also lost their lives, but their identities are not yet known. Senthil’s family has been devastated by the loss of their brilliant son.

The news of Senthil’s death has shocked the entire community. The police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to reports, the quarry pond is a popular spot for swimming, and many people from the nearby villages visit it during the summer months. However, the pond is not safe for swimming, and there have been several incidents of drowning in the past.

The Aftermath of the Tragedy

The news of Senthil’s death has left his family and friends in shock. Senthil was a brilliant student who had a bright future ahead of him. He was an inspiration to many young students in his village and had won several awards for his academic excellence. He was also actively involved in social work and had volunteered for various community service programs.

The tragedy has prompted the authorities to take action and close down the quarry pond. The local police have also launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident. The village has come together to mourn the loss of their young hero. Senthil’s family and friends have received an outpouring of support and condolences from the community.

The Need for Safe Swimming Spots

The tragedy has highlighted the need for safe swimming spots in rural areas. Many young people in villages do not have access to safe swimming pools or beaches, and they often resort to swimming in ponds or rivers. These spots are often not safe for swimming, and there have been several incidents of drowning in the past.

The authorities must take steps to provide safe swimming spots for young people in rural areas. They should also conduct regular inspections of these spots to ensure that they are safe for swimming. The community must also be educated about the dangers of swimming in unsafe spots and the importance of following safety guidelines while swimming.

A Tribute to Senthil

Senthil was a brilliant student who had a bright future ahead of him. His death has left a void in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be remembered for his academic excellence, his passion for social work, and his kind and gentle nature.

The tragedy has reminded us of the fragility of life and the need to cherish every moment. Senthil’s family and friends have urged the community to remember him and his legacy and to work towards creating a safer and better world for the young people in the village.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Senthil has left a deep impact on the community. It has highlighted the need for safe swimming spots in rural areas and the importance of following safety guidelines while swimming. Senthil’s legacy will live on through the memories of his family and friends, and his contributions to the community will inspire young people for years to come.

Water safety Accidents in water Drowning prevention Calquari river School safety measures

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Student dies after drowning in Calquari water | கல்குவாரி நீரில் மூழ்கி மாணவன் பலி/