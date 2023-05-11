Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Elathur Accident Claims Three Lives

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Kozhikode: Three People Die in Elathur Car Accident

On Tuesday midnight, Kozhikode witnessed a horrific car accident at the Elathur Korapuzha Kelapaji bridge, claiming the lives of three people. The incident left one person seriously injured, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The Victims

The accident claimed the lives of Chungam Panickerthodi Krishnaveni, her son Atul, and Atul’s two and a half year old son. Krishnaveni, aged 52, was undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital and passed away on Wednesday night.

Atul, who was also the driver of K. Muralidharan MP, and his young son were killed on the spot. The incident has left the entire community in shock and mourning.

The Accident Details

According to reports, the accident occurred when the car, a Toyota Innova, lost control and hit a concrete wall on the bridge. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car overturned and fell into the river below.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but initial reports suggest that it may have been due to overspeeding and reckless driving. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are trying to piece together the events leading up to the accident.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the families of the victims devastated and in mourning. The loss of three lives, including that of a young child, is a tragedy that will not be forgotten soon.

The Kozhikode government has expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the families of the victims and has promised to provide all necessary assistance to them. The government has also assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the accident.

The Importance of Road Safety

The Elathur Korapuzha Kelapaji bridge is a busy and important route in Kozhikode. The tragic incident highlights the importance of road safety and the need for strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

Reckless driving, overspeeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol are major causes of accidents on Indian roads. It is important for drivers to be aware of the dangers of such behavior and take steps to avoid it.

The government, too, has a crucial role to play in ensuring road safety. Strict enforcement of traffic rules, regular maintenance of roads and bridges, and awareness campaigns on safe driving practices can go a long way in preventing such tragedies from occurring.

Conclusion

The Elathur car accident is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety. It is a tragedy that has left the entire community in mourning and has highlighted the need for stricter measures to ensure road safety.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time. May they find the strength to cope with their loss.

News Source : Rose

Source Link : elathur accident death, son and grandson followed by Krishnaveni… death in Korapuzha accident becomes three