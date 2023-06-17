Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic End of TikTok Star Monika Thakuri

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Demise of Nepali TikTok Star Moon Dgaf by Suicide

The sudden and untimely death of popular Nepali TikTok content creator, Moon Dgaf, has left her fans and followers in shock and disbelief. The news of her passing has been making headlines across social media platforms and has led to various speculations about the cause of her death. In this article, we aim to clear all the speculations and provide accurate details about Moon Dgaf’s cause of death.

Moon Dgaf, whose real name was Monika Shah Thakuri, was a well-known TikTok star from Nepal. She had a significant fan following across India, Pakistan, Nepal, and other Asian countries. Moon Dgaf was last seen in the 2023 Cupid Show, a dating program on YouTube where singles experience the ups and downs of finding their better half.

Sadly, Monika Thakuri breathed her last breath last night. According to reports, Moon Dgaf died by suicide. Her tragic demise has left her fans and followers in shock, and many renowned personalities have taken to social media to pay their final respects to her.

Moon Dgaf’s uncle, Pradip Singh Thapa, who is a director and producer in the Nepali Film Industry, confirmed the news on Facebook. He posted in Nepali, “Oh my god, what sad news that I can’t hear! The tragic demise of my niece Monika Thakuri in a short life!!”

Moon Dgaf’s passing has left a massive void in the TikTok community, and her fans and followers are mourning her loss. Many of them took to social media to express their grief and pay their tributes to the talented content creator.

The cause of Moon Dgaf’s suicide is not yet clear, and we urge people not to indulge in speculations or spread rumors about her death. Instead, we must focus on spreading awareness about mental health issues and extending our support to those who might be struggling with them.

In conclusion, Moon Dgaf’s death is a significant loss to the TikTok community and her fans and followers worldwide. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones and hope that they find the strength to cope with this irreparable loss. Let us keep Moon Dgaf’s memory alive by remembering her talent, creativity, and positivity, and let us work towards creating a more empathetic and compassionate world where mental health is prioritized and supported.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :What Happened To Monika Thakuri aka Moon Dgaf? TikTok star died by suicide/