Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Fatality: Falling off Truck

Sophie Ringquist Obituary: A Tragic Loss of a Young Athlete

The sudden death of Sophie Ringquist has left everyone in shock. The 17-year-old girl from Burlington, CT, died after falling from a moving pickup truck on May 21, 2023. Sophie was a junior at Lewis Mills High School and a passionate athlete associated with the Charter Oak Aquatic Club.

Burlington CT Sophie Ringquist Obituary and Funeral Details

Sophie Ringquist’s family members are devastated by her untimely death and have not officially released any information about the funeral services. However, people can donate flowers to show their support. The Charter Oak Aquatic Club paid tribute to Sophie by posting on Facebook, “Always with us Sophie Ringquist, gone way too soon. You are missed!”

Sophie Ringquist Death: Dies After Falling From Pickup Truck

According to reports, Sophie Ringquist was a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado when the accident occurred. The official cause of the accident has not been disclosed as the investigation continues. Sophie was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but, unfortunately, could not be saved. She died due to blunt injuries to her torso.

Who Was Sophie Ringquist? Meet Her Parents

Sophie Ringquist was a talented athlete and a junior at Lewis Mills High School. She was passionate about swimming and had achieved several milestones in her career. Sophie is survived by her parents, Lynne and Scott, and two older brothers, Jackson and Tyler. Her sudden death has left her family and friends heartbroken. The Charter Oak Aquatic Club and people who knew Sophie have paid tribute to her on social media.

In Conclusion

Sophie Ringquist’s death news has left everyone in shock. She was a young athlete with a bright future ahead of her. The investigation into her accident is ongoing, and her family members are seeking privacy during this difficult time. Sophie will always be remembered for her passion for swimming and her kind-hearted nature.

