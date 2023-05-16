Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Lanzarote Accident Claims Life of Irish Mother

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An Irish Holidaymaker Dies and Daughter Injured in Lanzarote Buggy Accident

An Irish holidaymaker lost her life, and her daughter was seriously injured after their hired off-road buggy plunged off rocks during a tourist excursion in Lanzarote. The incident occurred near the town of Teseguite and the village of Guatiza, where unique volcanic rock formations attract visitors from across the globe. The victims fell around 65 feet after losing control of their vehicle, and emergency responders including firefighters, police, Civil Protection workers, and paramedics rushed to the area at around 3.30 pm on Monday afternoon. A helicopter was dispatched, but the survivor was eventually taken to a waiting ambulance on foot.

The Investigation

The island’s Civil Guard police force has taken charge of the ongoing investigation into the incident. According to a local report, investigators are looking into whether the buggy driver, believed to be the older of the two women, lost control of the vehicle while taking a bend too quickly. However, a spokesman for the Civil Guard in Lanzarote said that it was too early to speculate on the cause of the accident and the investigation was still in its early stages.

The Victims

The 61-year-old woman, who was confirmed to be Irish by Spanish police, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, who was travelling on a South African passport, was taken to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in the island capital, Arrecife, with head wounds. She was believed to be in intensive care, although the hospital has not yet made any official statement.

The Emergency Response

The Canary Islands regional government-run emergency coordination centre received the first call two minutes before 3.30 pm on Monday. The alert stated that a buggy-type vehicle had careered off the road with two occupants inside and plunged over a steep drop. All necessary emergency resources were activated immediately, and fire crews managed to rescue one of the occupants alive. The injured woman was stabilised at the scene and taken to hospital after medical staff confirmed she had serious head injuries. A helicopter was mobilised but not needed as the fire crews were able to get the injured woman to an ambulance on foot.

Conclusion

The damaged buggy has been retrieved and is being analysed by forensic experts as part of the ongoing police investigation. There is no indication that a mechanical fault played any part in the tragedy. The incident is a reminder of the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and regulations while enjoying tourist excursions, especially in unfamiliar territories. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Extra.ie

Source Link :Irish Mother Plunges To Her Death In Horror Lanzarote Accident/