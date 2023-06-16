Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Losses of ‘American Idol’ Contestants Who Passed Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gone Too Soon: Remembering American Idol Alums Who Passed Away

American Idol has been a platform for many aspiring musicians, providing them with a chance to showcase their talent to the world. However, some of these talents were taken away from us too soon. Let’s remember and honor those American Idol alums who have passed away.

Nikki McKibbin

Nikki McKibbin was a contestant on the first season of American Idol, which aired in 2002. She finished third, behind Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini. Nikki passed away in November 2020 at the age of 42 due to a brain aneurysm. Her husband, Craig Sadler, wrote on Facebook that Nikki was an organ donor and had been kept on life support to make that possible. Nikki returned to the show in 2014 when her son auditioned.

Justin Guarini, who was Nikki’s competitor on the show, paid tribute to her on Instagram. He wrote, “After the kind of emotional beating she took at the hands of the masses, she deserved to feel good about herself, even for a little while. Rest well, ‘Gypsy’…and thank you for the laughter, merciless teasing, strength, vulnerability, love and friendship you showed me during our time together in the spotlight.”

Haley Smith

Haley Smith auditioned for the judges in season 11 of American Idol in 2012. She impressed the judges with her folksy rendition of Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good.” However, Haley passed away in August 2019 due to a fatal motorcycle crash in Maine. She failed to make a sharp turn while riding on her motorcycle. The official Twitter account of American Idol tweeted, “We are sorry to hear of the passing of Haley Smith and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Other Tragic Losses

Other American Idol alums who passed away include Michael Johns, who competed in season 7 and died in 2014 due to a blood clot in his ankle; Joanne Borgella, who competed in season 7 and passed away in 2014 due to endometrial cancer; and Leah LaBelle, who competed in season 3 and died in 2018 due to a car accident.

Remembering Their Legacies

While these American Idol alums may have passed away, their legacies live on through their music and the memories they’ve left behind. We should honor and remember them not only for their talent but also for the joy and inspiration they brought into our lives. Rest in peace, Nikki, Haley, Michael, Joanne, Leah, and all the other alums who have left us too soon.

News Source : Us Weekly

Source Link :‘American Idol’ Tragedies: Former Contestants Who Died /