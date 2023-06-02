Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic News: DC Young Fly’s Partner Jacky Oh! Passes at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former “Wild ‘N Out” Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dies at 32: A Look at Her Life and Legacy

On December 22, 2021, the entertainment industry was shocked to hear the news of Jacklyn Smith’s passing, popularly known as Ms Jacky Oh! She was a former “Wild ‘N Out” star and a successful entrepreneur who had launched her own lip gloss line called the J Nova Collection. Ms Jacky Oh! was also the longtime partner of comedian and actor DC Young Fly. The couple had three children together.

The news of Ms Jacky Oh!’s death was announced by TMZ, which reported that she died on December 22 in Miami. The cause of her death is not yet known, but a deleted social media post suggested that she was in Miami for a “mommy makeover.” The sudden news of her passing sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, leaving fans and colleagues devastated.

Ms Jacky Oh! first met DC Young Fly in 2015, the same year he made his debut on MTV’s hit show “Wild ‘N Out.” At that time, she was already being featured as one of the show’s “Wild ‘N Out” girls. Although she had left the show to pursue other ventures, Ms Jacky Oh! made a significant impact on the show’s cast and crew. The “Wild ‘N Out” social media page paid tribute to Ms Jacky Oh!, describing her as a “talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.”

Despite not being married, Ms Jacky Oh! and DC Young Fly remained a couple and had three children together. Their daughters, Nova and Nala, and their son, Prince, was born just last year. The couple’s love story had captured the hearts of many fans who admired their bond and dedication to each other and their family.

Ms Jacky Oh! was not only a loving partner and mother but also a successful entrepreneur who had launched her own lip gloss line, the J Nova Collection. Her entrepreneurial spirit and success inspired many women worldwide to pursue their dreams and passions.

The news of Ms Jacky Oh!’s passing has left many fans and colleagues mourning her loss. The BET Media Group expressed its condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Ms Jacky Oh! during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the entertainment industry has lost a talented and passionate entrepreneur, a loving partner, and a devoted mother. Ms Jacky Oh!’s legacy will continue to inspire many women worldwide to pursue their dreams and passions fearlessly. Her impact on the “Wild ‘N Out” family and the entertainment industry as a whole will be forever treasured and missed.

