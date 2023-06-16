Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic News: Son Dies Day After Mother’s Death in Shirol Taluka, Kolhapur

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kolhapur News: Heartbreaking Incident of a Mother’s Tragic Death by Drowning

In a tragic incident that has left the entire village in mourning, a mother lost her life while performing puja at the river Krishna, and her newborn child died just two days later. The incident took place in Sainik Takli village of Shirol taluka in Kolhapur district. The woman, identified as Gopal Khandu, went to the river to perform puja on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

The Incident

According to reports, Gopal Khandu, along with her husband and their newborn child, went to the river Krishna to perform puja on the morning of Gudi Padwa. While performing the puja, Gopal lost her balance and fell into the river. Her husband, who was standing nearby, tried to save her, but the strong current of the river swept her away. The husband managed to get out of the river, but Gopal was missing.

The search for Gopal continued for several hours, and her body was finally found by the local authorities. She was immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, she could not be saved.

The Aftermath

The news of Gopal’s tragic death has left the entire village in shock. The family is devastated, and the loss of a mother and her newborn child has left everyone heartbroken. The villagers have expressed their condolences to the family and have come together to support them in their time of grief.

The incident has also raised questions about the safety measures at the river Krishna. Many villagers have expressed their concern about the lack of safety measures at the river and have called for the authorities to take action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The Legacy of Gopal Khandu

Despite the tragedy, Gopal Khandu’s legacy lives on. Her family and the villagers remember her as a kind-hearted and loving person who always put the needs of others before her own. She was a devoted mother and wife who always went out of her way to make sure her family was taken care of.

Her family has decided to name the newborn child after her mother as a tribute to her memory. They hope that the child will grow up to be a kind-hearted and loving person, just like her mother.

The Need for Safety Measures

The tragic incident has highlighted the need for safety measures at the river Krishna. The lack of safety measures has put the lives of many people at risk, and it is high time that the authorities take action to prevent such incidents from happening again. The villagers have called for the installation of safety barriers and warning signs at the riverbank to prevent people from getting too close to the water.

The incident has also highlighted the need for awareness campaigns to educate people about the dangers of the river and the importance of safety measures. The authorities should take steps to educate people about the risks associated with the river and the precautions they should take to ensure their safety.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of Gopal Khandu’s death has left the entire village in mourning. Her legacy lives on, and her family and the villagers remember her as a kind-hearted and loving person who always put the needs of others before her own. The incident has also highlighted the need for safety measures at the river Krishna and the importance of awareness campaigns to educate people about the risks associated with the river. It is high time that the authorities take action to prevent such incidents from happening again and ensure the safety of the people.

