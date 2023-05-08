Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Road Accident Claims 8 Lives in Moradabad

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Road Accident in Moradabad Claims Ten Lives

The city of Moradabad is in shock after a fatal road accident claimed the lives of ten people and injured thirteen others. The victims are currently receiving treatment in various government and private hospitals while the funerals of the deceased took place amidst thousands of mourners.

The Accident

The accident took place around 1 pm on Sunday afternoon on the Ali Ganj-Dalpatpur road in the Bhagatpur Thana area. Two vehicles, a Canter and a Tata Magic, collided head-on, resulting in the deaths of ten people and injuring thirteen others.

The Casualties

Out of the thirteen injured, eight were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The remaining five are still undergoing treatment and are in critical condition. The victims were all residents of nearby villages, and their families are devastated by the loss.

The Funerals

The funerals of the deceased were held today, and eight bodies were buried in their respective villages. The sight of grieving families and mourners touched the hearts of everyone present. The tragedy has left a deep scar on the community, and it will take time to heal.

The Aftermath

The accident has once again raised concerns about the state of roads and traffic in the area. The authorities have promised to take action to improve road safety and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Meanwhile, the injured are receiving treatment in various hospitals, and their families are praying for their speedy recovery. The community is coming together to support those affected by the tragedy, and the government has promised to provide assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured.

Conclusion

The tragic road accident in Moradabad has left ten families devastated and has shaken the entire community. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for better infrastructure and traffic management. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and the injured, and we hope that they find the strength to overcome this tragedy.

News Source : Ujjwal Srivastava

Source Link :Death in road accident in Moradabad | Moradabad News: एक परिवार के 8 जनाजे एक साथ निकले, गांव में नहीं जले चूल्हे/