Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of 3 Police Officers”

Nation Mourns Tragic Loss of Three Young Police Officers in Roubaix

Elected officials and residents gathered on Monday, May 22, outside the Roubaix police station in the north of France to pay tribute to three young police officers who lost their lives the previous day in a violent collision. The tragic incident has caused great emotion throughout the country.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin visited the police station on Monday and assured the public that, to his knowledge, there was no fault committed by the police. The three officials, two men and a woman, were aged 24 and 25, respectively. “Life was ahead of them,” said Darmanin, adding, “this pregnant woman who will not be able to present her future child to her dad” or “this child who will be one year old and who will not know his father.”

The three police officers were members of a Police Secours crew, and the collision occurred while they were on duty. The driver of the other vehicle involved, born in 1999, also died, while a passenger in this car, born in 2001, and a young girl in the police vehicle were seriously injured. The police brought the young girl, “victim of violence, to the hospital, to be able to do examinations, to be able to help her to be able to file a complaint,” said Darmanin.

The prosecution has opened an investigation for homicide and involuntary injuries. “The first elements confirm the hypothesis of a frontal impact” on an access ramp, “which would be due to the fact” that the offending car “would have entered in the opposite direction”, indicated Sunday the prosecutor of Lille.

The police crew “circulated normally with a flashing light”, according to the director general of the national police, Frédéric Veaux, specifying that the hypothesis of a misinterpretation had yet to be confirmed. The two passengers in the third vehicle “were known to the police and the justice system for common law acts,” he added.

Twelve members of the police have died in multi-murderous accidents in the past fifteen years. The last one occurred on April 11 in the Landes and cost the lives of two gendarmes who were trying to control a vehicle traveling dangerously at high speed.

“The nation thanks you,” wrote Darmanin on Twitter as he paid tribute to the three young police officers. “Alongside the police officers of Roubaix, and all the police officers of France, after the tragic death of their colleagues Manon, Paul and Steven, everyday heroes who died on mission. Every day, our police and gendarmes risk their lives for our safety. They deserve our…”

The Minister did not complete the sentence, but the heartfelt message was clear. The country is mourning the loss of three brave young police officers who gave their lives while serving the public. The nation thanks them and will never forget their sacrifice.

News Source : Paudal

