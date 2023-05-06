Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Road Accident in Bihar Kills Entire Family and Driver

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident Claims the Lives of a Family in Kalvari

A tragic incident has left the residents of Kalvari in shock and mourning. The family of Sw Bhavichan Mahato, also known as Bhim Mistri, has been claimed by death. The deceased include Bhim Mistri’s son Kamlesh Mahato, his wife Rinku Devi, and their two sons, 15-year-old Ankit Kumar and 13-year-old Aman Kumar. The family was traveling in a car with a driver when the accident occurred.

The Accident

The accident occurred on the evening of August 16th, 2021. The family was traveling in a car that collided with a truck on the National Highway 18 near the Kalvari area. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, and all four passengers died on the spot.

The driver of the car, who has not been identified yet, also lost his life in the accident. The truck driver sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Victims

The loss of the Mahato family has left the entire community in grief. Bhim Mistri, the patriarch of the family, was a well-known and respected member of the Kalvari community. He was a skilled mason and had worked on many construction projects in the area.

Kamlesh Mahato, Bhim Mistri’s son, was a young man with a promising future ahead of him. He was a graduate and had recently started his own business. His wife, Rinku Devi, was a homemaker and a doting mother to their two sons, Ankit and Aman. The two boys were students in a local school and were known for their cheerful and friendly nature.

The Aftermath

The news of the accident has left the entire community in shock. Condolences have been pouring in from all quarters, and people are coming forward to offer their support to the bereaved family.

The bodies of the victims have been taken to the local hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures in the country. Accidents on Indian roads claim thousands of lives every year, and the government needs to take urgent steps to address this issue.

Conclusion

The loss of the Mahato family has left a void in the Kalvari community that will be difficult to fill. The victims were a part of a close-knit family that had a bright future ahead of them. The accident has left their loved ones and friends in shock and disbelief.

We hope that the investigation into the incident will shed light on the cause of the accident and that steps will be taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray for their strength and resilience in this difficult time.

News Source : Prabhat Khabar Print Desk

Source Link :बिहार: सड़क हादसे में शादी से लौट रहा पूरा परिवार समाप्त, ड्राईवर सहित पांच लोगों की मौत, गांव में मातम/