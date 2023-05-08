Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic story of Rasna girl’s birthday plane crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The entertainment industry is full of child artists who capture the hearts of audiences with their innocence. Many times, these child artists leave a lasting impression on people’s minds through their talent and charm. One such child artist was Taruni Sachdev, who bid adieu to the world at the tender age of 14.

Taruni Sachdev was a well-known child model and actress who had made a name for herself in the industry at a very young age. She was born on May 14, 1998, in Mumbai, and had big dreams in her small eyes. While most children her age were busy playing and studying, Taruni had already started climbing the ladder of success.

Taruni’s mother, Geeta, was a member of a devotee group at the Radha Gopinath temple in Mumbai’s ISKCON. Taruni, too, was interested in the temple’s activities and often participated in the various plays performed there. She was a natural performer and had a flair for acting.

At the age of just 5, Taruni had already started working in the industry. She had appeared in several TV commercials for brands like Rasna, Colgate, ICICI Bank, Reliance Mobile, Gold Winner, and Shakti Masala. Her role in the Rasna ad, where she said “I love you Rasna” with a cute smile, had become very popular and had made her the most expensive child model of her time.

Taruni had also worked with many Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. She had acted in the film “Paa” with Amitabh Bachchan and had also participated in Shah Rukh Khan’s show “Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain.” Not just Bollywood, Taruni had also made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the film “Vellinakshatram” in 2004.

However, tragedy struck on Taruni’s 14th birthday when she and her mother were on their way to Nepal. The Agni Air Flight CHT plane they were travelling in crashed, killing all on board. Taruni’s friends later revealed that she had a premonition about the incident and had hugged them tightly before leaving, saying that this might be the last time they meet.

Taruni Sachdev’s untimely death left a void in the industry, and her fans were left heartbroken. She was known for her infectious smile and bubbly personality, and she will always be remembered as the Rasna girl. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her fans, who will never forget the cute little child artist who left the world too soon.

News Source : Filmibeat Desk

Source Link :Rasna girl died in plane crash Taruni Sachdev tragic story of death on birthday/