Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Student Suicide Near Pannadam

Student Suicide Tragedy Near Pannadam: A Wake-Up Call to Address Mental Health Issues

The recent student suicide tragedy near Pannadam has sent shockwaves across the country. A 16-year-old student from a government school in Semperiya, who was awaiting the results of her 10th standard exams, took her own life in her home. The incident has once again highlighted the need to address mental health issues among students in India.

The young girl’s family has alleged that she was under immense stress due to the pressure of scoring good marks in the board exams. She had been studying hard for months and was eagerly waiting for the results. However, the delay in the announcement of the results added to her anxiety and stress levels. Her family members also revealed that she had been showing signs of depression for the past few weeks, but they did not take it seriously.

This tragic incident is not an isolated one. In recent years, there has been an alarming increase in the number of student suicides in India. According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, more than 10,000 students took their own lives in the country in 2019 alone. The reasons for these suicides are varied, but the common thread among them is the high levels of stress and pressure that students face in their academic and personal lives.

The education system in India is known for its emphasis on academic excellence and high scores. Students are under constant pressure to perform well in exams and secure a bright future. This pressure is compounded by the lack of support systems and resources for mental health issues. Schools and colleges often do not have trained counsellors or mental health professionals to help students deal with stress and anxiety.

As a result, many students suffer in silence, not knowing how to cope with the pressure and stress. They may turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as substance abuse or self-harm, or may feel like they have no way out and take the drastic step of ending their lives.

It is high time that we address this issue and take concrete steps to provide better mental health support to students. Schools and colleges must have trained counsellors and mental health professionals on staff to help students deal with stress and anxiety. They must also create a supportive and empathetic environment where students feel comfortable talking about their mental health issues without fear of judgement or stigma.

Parents and families also have a crucial role to play in addressing mental health issues among students. They must be aware of the signs of depression and anxiety and take them seriously. They must also create a supportive and nurturing environment at home where students feel comfortable discussing their problems and seeking help.

The government must also take steps to address this issue. It must allocate more resources to mental health services and create awareness campaigns to reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues. It must also work with schools and colleges to create a comprehensive mental health policy that addresses the needs of students.

In conclusion, the student suicide tragedy near Pannadam is a wake-up call to address the pressing issue of mental health among students in India. We must take concrete steps to provide better mental health support to students and create a supportive and empathetic environment where they can thrive. Only then can we ensure that no more young lives are lost to the scourge of mental health issues.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Student suicide Tragedy near Pannadam | மாணவர் தற்கொலை பெண்ணாடம் அருகே சோகம்/