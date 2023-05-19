Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Tragic Suicide: 10th Grade Student Hangs Himself”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes in Salem: Students Commit Suicide After Failing Exams

The town of Tharamangalam in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu was left in shock after two students committed suicide following their failure in the 10th board exams. The students, Niruban and Vaishnavi, were the children of Ramakrishnan, a successful businessman, and his wife Saranya. Niruban was a 15-year-old student who had just completed his 10th standard at the Government Higher Secondary School in Thoppur, while Vaishnavi was a 7th standard student at a nearby government school.

The results of the 10th board exams were recently announced, and Niruban was devastated to learn that he had failed to pass the exams. His name appeared in the list of students who had scored less than 27 marks in the subject of social science. This news hit Niruban hard, and he fell into a deep depression. His parents tried to console him and support him, but Niruban remained despondent.

On the day of the incident, Niruban locked himself in his room and refused to come out. His mother, Saranya, tried to persuade him to open the door, but he refused. Eventually, Saranya managed to unlock the door and found her son hanging from the ceiling fan. She screamed for help, and Niruban’s father and sister rushed to the room. They quickly took him down and rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late. Niruban was declared dead on arrival.

The news of Niruban’s suicide spread quickly throughout the town, and many people expressed their shock and sorrow. The local police arrived at the scene and began their investigation. They discovered that Niruban’s name appeared in the list of students who had scored less than 27 marks in the social science subject. They also found out that Niruban had been suffering from depression and had been undergoing treatment for it.

Soon after Niruban’s suicide, Vaishnavi, his younger sister, also committed suicide by consuming poison. Vaishnavi was distraught over her brother’s death and was unable to cope with the loss. Her parents found her unconscious in her room and rushed her to the hospital, but she died soon after.

The tragic deaths of these two young students have left the entire town in shock and grief. The parents of Niruban and Vaishnavi are devastated and are struggling to come to terms with their loss. The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to determine the cause of the suicides.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the pressure that students face to succeed in their exams. Many students in India are under immense pressure to perform well in their exams, and the failure to do so can have serious consequences. The incident also highlights the need for better support and counseling services for students who are struggling with depression and other mental health issues.

In conclusion, the tragic deaths of Niruban and Vaishnavi have left a deep impact on the town of Tharamangalam. The incident serves as a reminder of the need to address the mental health issues that students face and the need for better support services. It is a wake-up call for parents, educators, and policymakers to work together to create a more supportive and nurturing environment for our young students.

1. Academic pressure

2. Mental health

3. Coping with failure

4. Suicide prevention

5. Importance of support systems

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :Failure in 10th class general examination: student commits suicide by hanging himself/