Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Suicide of 100-Level Student at Obafemi Awolowo University

Obafemi Awolowo University Student Commits Suicide: The Importance of Addressing Mental Health

The news of the suicide of Salako Treasure, a 100-level student at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has left the institution in shock. The young girl was found dead in an uncompleted building in the Lagere area of the town, with a bottle of sniper found beside her.

The University’s Response

In response to the tragic incident, Abiodun Olarewaju, the Public Relations Officer of the University, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the promising young lady. He acknowledged that although the incident occurred off-campus, it is nonetheless disheartening for the institution to lose a student in such circumstances. Olarewaju urged Nigerians to be vigilant and supportive of one another, emphasizing the importance of seeking help for individuals facing emotional and psychological challenges.

Depression and the Need for Support

According to reports, it is believed that Salako Treasure had been battling depression, and those close to her were aware of her struggles. The university spokesperson highlighted the importance of referring individuals in need to appropriate support systems and professional help for psychological and emotional issues. The tragic loss serves as a reminder that it is crucial for society to be attentive to one another’s well-being.

Police Involvement and Investigation

The Osun Police Command Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident and stated that the student’s body has been evacuated and taken to the University teaching hospital. The police have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Conclusion

The suicide of Salako Treasure, a young and promising student, has left the Obafemi Awolowo University community in shock. Her tragic death sheds light on the importance of addressing mental health concerns and providing support to individuals in distress. The university and the police are actively involved in the case to determine the factors that contributed to this devastating loss. It is a somber reminder of the need for increased awareness and assistance for those facing emotional and psychological challenges.

In conclusion, it is important to remember that mental health is just as important as physical health. We must strive to create a society that is supportive and compassionate towards individuals facing emotional and psychological challenges. We must also urge those in need to seek appropriate help and support. Only then can we prevent tragic incidents such as this from occurring.

