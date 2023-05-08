Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Suicide of Class 12 Student After Failing 4 Subjects

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck the town of Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu when a class 12 student committed suicide after failing in four subjects in the public exam. This incident has once again brought to light the tremendous pressure that students face to perform well in their exams.

The student, whose name has not been released, was a student of a local school in Thiruvannamalai. He had appeared for his class 12 board exams this year and was eagerly waiting for the results. However, when the results were declared, he was devastated to find out that he had failed in four subjects.

According to reports, the student had been under a lot of pressure to perform well in his exams. His parents had high expectations from him, and he had been studying for long hours to meet those expectations. However, the pressure proved to be too much for him, and he took the extreme step of ending his life.

This incident has once again highlighted the need for parents and teachers to be more sensitive towards the mental health of students. The pressure to perform well in exams can take a toll on the mental and emotional well-being of students. It is important for parents and teachers to understand that academic success is not the only measure of a student’s worth.

The education system in our country is such that academic success is given a lot of importance. Students are constantly under pressure to perform well in exams, and there is little emphasis on other aspects of their development. This puts a lot of stress on students, and many of them struggle to cope with it.

The incident in Thiruvannamalai is not an isolated one. Every year, there are several cases of students committing suicide due to academic pressure. This is a matter of grave concern, and the education system needs to be reformed to ensure that students are not pushed to the brink.

One of the major problems with the education system is the emphasis on rote learning. Students are expected to memorize information without really understanding it. This approach to education does not encourage critical thinking and creativity, which are essential skills for success in the real world.

Another problem is the lack of support systems for students who are struggling with mental health issues. Schools and colleges need to have trained counselors who can provide emotional support to students who are going through a difficult time. Parents also need to be more aware of the signs of mental health issues and seek help if their child is struggling.

The incident in Thiruvannamalai should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders in the education system. We need to move away from the narrow focus on academic success and start prioritizing the overall well-being of students. This can be done by reforming the education system to make it more holistic and by providing more support to students who are struggling.

In conclusion, the tragic death of a class 12 student in Thiruvannamalai is a stark reminder of the tremendous pressure that students face to perform well in exams. It is time for the education system to be reformed to ensure that students are not pushed to the brink. We need to prioritize the overall well-being of students and provide them with the support they need to succeed in life. The incident in Thiruvannamalai should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders in the education system to take immediate action to address this issue.

News Source : ETV Bharat

Source Link :தேர்வு முடிவு பயத்தால் +2 மாணவன் தற்கொலை!, a class 12 student committed suicide after fail in four subjects in public exam/