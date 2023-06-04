Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic Suicide of Nursing Student in Karur

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Karur News Today: Father and Daughter Tragedy

Karur, a bustling city in Tamil Nadu, is in shock after the tragic death of a young woman named Kayathri and her father, Kartik. Kayathri was just 22 years old and had recently completed her first year of nursing studies at a college in Karur. However, for the past two years, she had been in a relationship with someone her parents did not approve of. Her parents had expressed their disapproval of the relationship, and this had caused a rift between them.

On the night of the tragedy, Kayathri set herself on fire with kerosene and died in her house in Karur. She had also consumed several poisonous substances, which led to her death. Her father, who tried to save her, also suffered severe burns and was admitted to the Karur Government Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

The incident has shocked the entire city, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter. It is believed that Kartik’s opposition to Kayathri’s relationship may have driven her to take such a drastic step. The police have also stated that they are looking into reports that Kayathri was undergoing treatment for depression.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the need for more awareness about mental health issues and the importance of seeking help when needed. The Karur Government Hospital has been providing counseling services to the family members of the deceased, and the police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

In another incident that has shocked the city, a man named Murugesan was arrested for selling stolen iron items in Olappalayam, a suburb of Karur. The police found two iron pieces weighing 35 kg each in his possession, which he had stolen from a nearby construction site. Murugesan has been remanded in judicial custody and is awaiting trial in the Karur District Court.

These incidents have raised concerns in the city about the rise in thefts and robberies. The police have urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. They have also advised people to secure their homes and businesses with stronger locks and security systems.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Kayathri and Kartik has left the entire city in shock and has highlighted the need for better mental health awareness and support. The police are investigating the matter, and the family members of the deceased are receiving counseling services. Meanwhile, the rise in thefts and robberies in the city is a cause for concern, and the police have urged residents to be vigilant and take steps to secure their homes and businesses.

News Source : C.Elumalai, Sub -Editor

Source Link :Nursing college student committed suicide in Karur has caused tragedy./