Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tragic suicide of Plus-1 student due to exam pressure

Mangudi: The Tragic Story of a Brilliant Student

Introduction

Mangudi is a small village located near Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, India. It is a place where families are closely knit, and education is highly valued. However, a tragic incident that occurred in the village has shattered the dreams of a family and left the entire community in shock.

The Story of Arijothi

Arijothi, a 16-year-old girl, was the daughter of a local shopkeeper in Mangudi. She was an intelligent and hardworking student who had recently completed her Plus-1 education in a nearby school. She had appeared for her exams and was waiting for the results.

The day the results were announced, Arijothi was thrilled to find out that she had passed with flying colors. However, her joy was short-lived as she was disappointed with her marks. She had expected to score higher and was upset that she had not done better.

Despite her disappointment, Arijothi was determined to work harder and excel in her studies. She planned to take up science in her Plus-2 education and become a doctor.

However, fate had other plans for her.

The Tragic Incident

On the day of the results, Arijothi was found dead in her house. She had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. The entire village was in shock, and no one could understand why a young girl with so much potential would take such a drastic step.

The police were informed, and an investigation was launched. It was revealed that Arijothi had taken the extreme step due to the pressure she felt from her family to perform well in her exams. Her father had high expectations, and Arijothi was afraid of disappointing him.

The pressure to excel in academics had taken a toll on Arijothi, and she had succumbed to it. Her parents were devastated, and the entire village mourned the loss of a brilliant student.

The Aftermath

The tragic incident has left a deep impact on the entire community. It has highlighted the need to address the issue of academic pressure and the importance of mental health. The incident has also brought to light the need for parents to support their children and not put undue pressure on them to perform.

The police investigation is ongoing, and the family is seeking justice for their daughter. The incident has sparked a conversation about the importance of mental health and the need to raise awareness about the issue in rural areas.

Conclusion

The story of Arijothi is a tragic reminder of the impact of academic pressure and the importance of mental health. It is a wake-up call for parents and educators to focus on the overall well-being of students and not just their academic performance. The incident has left a deep scar on the community, but it has also sparked a conversation about the need for change. It is our responsibility to ensure that no other family has to go through the pain and trauma that Arijothi’s family has endured.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :Plus-1 student commits suicide | தேர்வில் குறைந்த மதிப்பெண் பெற்றதாக கருதி விபரீதம்: பிளஸ்-1 மாணவி தற்கொலை/