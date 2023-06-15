Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Tragic Sunstroke Claims Bride and Groom Before White Wedding”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An Unexpected Incident: Bride Groom Death

An unexpected incident took place in Kumuram Bhim Asifabad district that has left the entire village in shock. The young man who was supposed to get married

The Story

In Gudla Bori village of Kautala mandal, the bride’s son got sunburnt. Gundla Salaiah and Yashoda couple of the village have three sons. The eldest son, Ramesh, was getting married to a girl from a nearby village. The wedding was supposed to take place in the evening, but due to the hot sun, Ramesh got a severe sunburn. The couple consulted the village elders, and they suggested that Ramesh should be married to a pig instead of the girl. The rationale behind this was that it would reduce the effect of the sunburn and protect the bride.

As per the village customs, the wedding preparations had already started, and the bride’s family had arrived. They were shocked to learn about the sudden change of plans. However, the elders convinced them that it was a necessary step to ensure the bride’s safety. The groom’s family arranged for a pig, and the wedding rituals started.

The Tragedy

However, tragedy struck during the wedding rituals. Ramesh collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival. The entire village was in shock, and the bride’s family was devastated.

The village elders were held responsible for the incident. The police were informed, and they started an investigation into the matter. The villagers were divided into two groups, one blaming the elders for their superstitious beliefs, and the other defending them for following their customs.

The Aftermath

The incident sparked a debate over the relevance of customs and traditions in modern times. Many people criticized the village elders for their beliefs, and some even demanded action against them. However, there were also people who defended the elders, stating that customs and traditions are an integral part of their culture and should be respected.

The incident also highlighted the importance of education and awareness. Many people in the village were unaware of the harmful effects of the sun, and the precautions that need to be taken to avoid them. The incident served as a wake-up call for the villagers, and they started taking steps to educate themselves and their children about health and safety.

The Conclusion

The incident was a tragic one, and it left a lasting impact on the villagers. It highlighted the need for education and awareness and sparked a debate over the relevance of customs and traditions in modern times. While it is important to respect our traditions and culture, it is also essential to question them and ensure that they do not harm anyone. The incident serves as a reminder that we need to strike a balance between our traditions and modernity.

News Source : Kimbrel

bride groom death – Bride groom died with sunstroke day before wedding in kumuram bheem asifabad