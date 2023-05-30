Dead – Death – Obituary News : Training the public to intervene is key to suicide prevention

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Grand Format: France Bleu La Rochelle tackles depression by encouraging communication in Charente

As part of our Grand Format, France Bleu La Rochelle is tackling depression through communication in Charente. Our guest at 7:45 am is Bénédicte Serra, territorial coordinator for suicide prevention at the specialized hospital center in Angoulême.

When it comes to preventing suicide, the key is to educate and inform the public. This is the priority for Bénédicte Serra, a healthcare professional and territorial coordinator for suicide prevention at the Camille-Claudel specialized hospital center in La Couronne, near Angoulême. Serra noted that “it took 20 years for France to drop below the threshold of 12,000 suicide deaths. We are a country strongly affected by suicide.”

Serra confirms that “the succession of crises since the pandemic has affected children and adolescents,” with “an increase in emergency department admissions for young people experiencing anxiety or panic attacks.” However, it is adult men who are most affected: “men die by suicide three times more often than women.”

And to prevent suicide, it is important, Serra insists, to “educate and inform the public so that they too can intervene.” She emphasizes the national helpline number, 31 14, where individuals can speak to mental health professionals “trained in evaluating suicidal crises and de-escalating suicidal crises.” They can provide advice to family and friends, as well as to a professional in distress, “because it is important to know that suicidology is a new science, and few professionals, even in the field of health, are trained in this area of clinical practice.”

Serra’s objective is therefore to “train as many people as possible, across the life trajectory of everyone, in all communities, so that we can identify and reach out to our neighbor, the elderly person in our environment, or a young adult, to let them know that we have noticed that something is not right in their life, that they are not doing well, and that we can support them in seeking help.”

News Source : France Bleu La Rochelle

Source Link :Pour prévenir le suicide, l’important est de “former le grand public, pour que lui aussi puisse intervenir”/