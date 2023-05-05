Dead – Death – Obituary News : Transgender’s Suicide in Kerala: Why?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Praveen Nath: The Life and Tragic Death of Kerala’s First Transgender Bodybuilder

The news of Praveen Nath’s death has sent shockwaves throughout Kerala and the rest of India. Praveen, who was just 24 years old, had made history in 2018 by becoming one of the first three students to be admitted under the transgender quota for undergraduate studies at Maharajas College, Ernakulam. But his life was anything but easy, as he faced constant hardships and humiliation due to his gender identity.

Praveen’s journey towards becoming a transman began when he realized that his body was more attracted to a “she” than to him. He underwent sex reassignment surgery two years ago, a decision that was not easy but necessary for him to live his life authentically. However, despite this transformative experience, Praveen still faced discrimination and mistreatment from society.

“I don’t want to point the finger at anyone; this is what society has instilled in them. In their eyes, people like me are not typical human beings. I’ve learned so far that this will alter with time and effort,” Praveen said in an interview.

Despite the challenges he faced, Praveen found solace in bodybuilding. He joined a gym in Palakkad to lose weight, but it wasn’t until he started training at the RS Fitness Centre in Thrissur that his life changed. There, he met Vinu Mohan, who became his trainer and mentor. With Vinu’s help, Praveen became a dedicated bodybuilder and won the title of Mr. Kerala in the special category, making him the first transgender bodybuilder from Kerala.

But despite his successes, Praveen’s life took a tragic turn when he committed suicide on May 4th. He had attempted suicide and was being treated at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital when he passed away. The news of his death has left his family, friends, and the entire LGBTQIA+ community in mourning.

Praveen’s death is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by the transgender community in India. Despite the progress made in recent years towards recognizing transgender rights, discrimination and mistreatment are still rampant. Transgender individuals are often ostracized by their families and communities, making it difficult for them to find acceptance and support.

Praveen’s story is a testament to the resilience and strength of the transgender community. Despite facing numerous obstacles, he never gave up on his dreams and continued to fight for his right to live freely and authentically. His legacy will continue to inspire others to stand up for their rights and demand equality and justice for all.

As we mourn the loss of Praveen Nath, we must also recommit ourselves to the fight for transgender rights and equality. We must work to create a world where every individual, regardless of their gender identity, can live their life with dignity and respect. Only then can we honor Praveen’s memory and the memory of all those who have lost their lives to discrimination and hate.

News Source : Neksha Gupta

Source Link :Why did Praveen Nath commit Suicide? Transgender dies by Suicide in Kerala/