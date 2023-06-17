Dead – Death – Obituary News : Travis Ruffin: Bio, Family, Car Accident, Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Travis Ruffin: Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Wife, Car Accident, Death

Travis Ruffin was a famous businessman, internet personality, and public figure who was born on September 22, 1989, in Wilson, North Carolina, United States of America. He is best known for running his business company called Ruffins Service Center. Unfortunately, Travis passed away on February 25, 2023, due to a car accident.

The Life, Age, Birthday, and Nationality of Travis Ruffin

Travis was an American citizen who celebrated his birthday every year on September 22. He was 33 years old at the time of his death and his zodiac sign was Virgo.

Travis Ruffin’s Education Level

Travis attended Fike High School for his high school education, and later, he also attended Wilson Community College where he graduated from.

Family, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicities, and Religions by Travis Ruffin

Travis belonged to an African-American family. His parents were George and Michelle McCoy Jones. Travis had an older brother who passed away in 2012. He was a follower of Christianity.

Travis Ruffin’s Car Accident

Travis was driving under the influence of alcohol on the night of February 25, 2023, when he lost control of his car and had a fatal accident.

Travis Ruffin’s Appearance, Height and Weight

There is no information available about Travis Ruffin’s height, weight, eye color, or hair color.

Travis Ruffin’s Career

Travis Ruffin was the owner of Ruffins Service Center, a successful business where he repaired and serviced trucks and passenger cars. He was also involved in buying and selling used trucks and cars. Travis was also a digital creator who loved creating content for his social media outlets.

Travis Ruffin’s Net Worth, Source of Income, and Lifestyle

Travis made most of his money from his business company, and his estimated net worth was between $3 million and $4 million. He enjoyed a lavish lifestyle and lived in a luxury villa. He also had luxury cars.

Travis Ruffin’s Girlfriend and Love Life

Travis had been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Shateraa Moneek since his college days. They had four children together, three daughters, and a son. Travis and Shateraa had not yet tied the knot.

Some Lesser-Known Facts About Travis Ruffin

Travis loved non-vegan food and sport bikes.

He was a devoted father to his children.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Travis Ruffin?

Travis Ruffin was a famous businessman and public figure. How old is Travis Ruffin?

Travis Ruffin was 33 years old at the time of his death. Who is Travis Ruffin’s spouse?

Shateraa Moneek is Travis Ruffin’s partner. How many children does Travis Ruffin have?

Travis Ruffin had four children. When was Travis Ruffin born?

Travis Ruffin was born on September 22, 1989. What happened to Travis Ruffin?

Travis Ruffin passed away due to a car accident on February 25, 2023. What is Travis Ruffin’s net worth?

Travis Ruffin’s estimated net worth was between $3 million and $4 million.

