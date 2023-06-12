Dead – Death – Obituary News : Travis Valenti Missing After Kayaking Accident in Lake Crescent

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Travis Valenti Obituary, Death

Our family has been affected by a terrible event. My aunt Marlene and my cousin Travis Valenti were visiting the state of Washington on their vacation. They announced their engagement on Wednesday and expressed their excitement about starting their lives together. They were participating in kayaking when they were involved in a terrible accident in Lake Crescent in Washington state, which was an unbelievable sequence of events.

Marlene is safe at home, but Travis has not yet been located. We will continue our hunt for him. The park rangers in Washington have conducted searches, but the state does not currently have a dive team to assist them in their efforts. If you know of anyone who might be able to assist us in this search and recovery effort, even the smallest amount would be helpful. We ask that you continue to remember us in your thoughts and prayers.

Assistance for Marlene

During this time of stress, there is going to be a collection taken up for Marlene in order to assist her with unexpected bills. I am grateful to you for all of your assistance and thoughtfulness.

The Tragic Death of Travis Valenti

Travis Valenti, who was involved in a kayaking accident on Friday in the state of Washington at Lake Crescent, is thought to have died as a result of the incident. Regrettably, park rangers conducted a search, but they do not have a dive crew available to do more searches.

We would be very grateful if you knew anyone who could help us in the search and recovery efforts, and if you did, please let us know. It is imperative that we are able to track him down and safely return him to his home. The family is obviously in a state of distress, and they want the remains of their son returned to New York. We would be very grateful for any organization, resources, or information. Thank you kindly!

