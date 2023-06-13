Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Treat Williams, Actor of ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood,’ Dies at 71”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Treat Williams Dies in Motorcycle Accident

On Monday, it was reported that actor Treat Williams had passed away in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. The accident occurred in Dorset, Vermont, and involved Williams’ motorcycle and a single car. According to Dorset fire chief Jacob Gribble, the driver of the car did not see Williams before the collision. Williams was airlifted to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Williams’ Life and Career

Richard Treat Williams was born on December 1, 1951, in Stamford, Connecticut. He left home at 14 to attend Kent School and later joined the theater company at Franklin & Marshall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, giving up a spot on the football team to pursue his passion for acting. Williams made his on-screen debut in 1975’s Deadly Hero and later gave a memorable performance as the hippie George Berger in Hair, a role he auditioned 12 times for.

Williams’ stage productions included Over Here, Once in a Lifetime, The Pirates of Penzance, Love Letters, and Follies. He also had an uncredited role as an Echo Base Trooper in The Empire Strikes Back. Williams’ most notable television role was as Dr. Andy Brown on the series Everwood, which aired from 2002 to 2006 and earned him two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Recent Roles and Survivors

Some of Williams’ more recent roles included Mick O’Brien on the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores and Detective Lenny Ross on Blue Bloods. Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, whom he married in June 1988, and their children Gill and Elinor.

A Legacy Remembered

Treat Williams’ passing comes as a shock to many fans and fellow actors in the entertainment industry. His talent and passion for acting will be remembered and celebrated by those who knew and loved him. Williams’ contributions to film, television, and theater will continue to inspire future generations of performers.

Williams’ death also comes just two weeks after the passing of his Everwood co-star John Beasley and four years after the death of Stephanie Niznik, another co-star from the series. The loss of these talented actors is a reminder to cherish and appreciate those we love while they are still with us.

Rest in peace, Treat Williams.

News Source : The Nerd Stash

Source Link :‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead at 71/