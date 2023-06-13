Dead – Death – Obituary News : Treat Williams: Death, Age, Funeral

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When Did Treat Williams Die?

Treat Williams, known officially as Richard Treat Williams, was an American film and television actor born on December 1, 1951. He died on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the age of 71.

Treat Williams’ Career

Williams developed a passion for acting at a younger age and made his film debut in the 1975 thriller film; “Deadly Hero”. He was consistent throughout his acting career rising through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after American actors. Apart from his career as an actor, he was also a writer, and aviator who appeared on film, stage, and television.

Williams became a household name following his starring roles in two 1979 films, the musical Hair and Steven Spielberg’s 1941. Later, he starred in a number of films including; The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City, Once Upon a Time in America, The Late Shift, and 127 Hours, among others. From 2002 to 2006, Williams was the lead of the television series Everwood and was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Tributes to Treat Williams

Following his demise, colleagues and friends pay tribute to the late veteran actor. Actor James Woods tweeted, “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams”

Richard Roeper tweeted, “I loved following the wonderful Treat Williams, who shared so many warm and lovely and peaceful Tweets with us over the years. So deeply sorry to hear of his passing.” Wendell Pierce tweeted: “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP”

Treat Williams’ Age

Treat Williams was born on December 1, 1951, in Rowayton, Connecticut, United States. He celebrated his 71st birthday in December last year (2022) before he died on June 12, 2023.

Treat Williams Funeral

At the time of this report, the family was planning his final funeral arrangement and the details are yet to be finalized. We will keep you updated.

