Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Treat Williams Dies in Motorcycle Accident”

Actor Treat Williams Passes Away in a Motorcycle Accident

Treat Williams, a beloved actor known for his roles in movies like ‘Hair’ and television dramas like ‘Everwood,’ passed away on June 12, 2023, after he was involved in a traffic collision while on his motorcycle. He was 71 years old at the time of his death.

The accident occurred in Vermont when another car turned left into a parking lot and collided with Treat on his motorcycle. Despite wearing a helmet, he was unable to avoid the collision and suffered critical injuries. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

The Vermont State Police released a statement saying that the accident is still in its early stages of investigation. The driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries that required medical attention.

Treat Williams had a decades-long career as an actor, starring in movies and television shows that made him a household name. He was known for his role in the CW’s ‘Everwood’ and Hallmark’s ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ among others.

He was married to actor and producer Pam Van Sant, with whom he shared two children, Gill and Elinor (Ellie) Williams. Gill briefly followed in his father’s footsteps by appearing in a few short films as an actor and also dabbled in music. Ellie graduated from the University of Vermont and relocated to Los Angeles. Treat once compared the life of the characters in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ to that of his real-life family in an interview with Southern Living.

Treat Williams had a massive fan following who mourn his unexpected death. People who knew the actor remember him for his excellent work in the entertainment industry. His sudden death has left his fans saddened and shocked.

In conclusion, the entertainment industry has lost a talented actor with Treat Williams’s passing. His legacy will live on through his performances and the memories that his fans and loved ones hold dear. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :‘Everwood’ and ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Star Treat Williams Dies in Motorcycle Crash/