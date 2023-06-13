Dead – Death – Obituary News : Treat Williams Remembered by Hollywood at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Treat Williams Dies in a Motorcycle Accident at Age 71

Actor Treat Williams has died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. Williams was best known for his roles in the WB series “Everwood” and the films “Prince of the City” and “Hair.”

Williams’ Career Highlights

Williams first gained prominence in Miloš Forman’s 1979 movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “Hair.” Two years later he starred in Sidney Lumet’s “Prince of the City.” His other notable films included “The Phantom,” “The Eagle Has Landed,” “1941,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” “Dead Heat,” “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead” and “Deep Rising.”

More recently, Williams landed a starring role in the 2002-2006 WB TV series “Everwood,” playing a New York City neurosurgeon who moves his family to Colorado. He also had recurring roles on “White Collar,” “Chicago Fire,” “We Own This City” and “Blue Bloods.” His most recent appearances came as a main cast member of “Chesapeake Stories,” which concluded a six-season run on the Hallmark Channel last October, and the “Blue Bloods” episode “Irish Exits,” which aired in May.

Industry Mourns the Loss of Williams

Following the announcement of Williams’ passing, friends and co-stars honored the late actor. John Travolta shared a photo of himself and Williams on stage in an Instagram story, writing, “Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows, ‘Grease’ and ‘Over Here.’ I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John.” Emily VanCamp, one of Williams’ “Everwood” co-stars, remembered Williams in an Instagram post. ” The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend ,” VanCamp wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Williams.

Farewell to a Beloved Actor

Williams’ family released a statement on Monday, saying, “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft. Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor and our thoughts are with Williams’ family and friends during this difficult time.

Treat Williams death news Hollywood mourns Treat Williams Legacy of Treat Williams Actor Treat Williams passes away Remembering Treat Williams

News Source : Bollyinside – Breaking & latest News worldwide

Source Link :Veteran Actor Treat Williams Passes Away at 71: Hollywood Honors His Legacy/