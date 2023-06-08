Dead – Death – Obituary News : Trey Nagle’s Death: Cause and Recent Obit.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Trey Nagle Obituary: Remembering a Life Lived to the Fullest

Introduction

“I’m here for a good time not a long time,” said Trey M. Nagle, 24, who now resides in Austin, Texas, but was born in Coldwater. When I unexpectedly died away at my house on the 23rd of March due to natural causes, I learned that my time on earth was far shorter than I had imagined. Attend my life celebration on the 19th of May, 2023 at three o’clock in the afternoon at the Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

A Life Well-Lived

Trey Nagle was born on November 27, 1998, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Ron and Michelle Nagle Jr. He received his diploma from Coldwater High School in 2016 and continued his education at Kellogg Community College, eventually earning an Associate of Arts degree.

Throughout his life, Trey never had a solid idea of what he wanted to do with his life. However, he made the most out of every opportunity, putting off adulthood as long as possible because he believed it was a trap. Trey’s first job was detasseling maize over the school summer break, just like most other teenagers. He later held managerial positions at Hungry Howie’s and Buffalo Wild Wings before moving to Austin, Texas, where he managed both Jason’s Deli and Iron Bear Bar.

Trey loved spending time with his loved ones and close friends. He enjoyed playing kickball, dodgeball, and softball, and cherished the friendships that these activities generated. Trey was also an avid reader and had a keen interest in astronomy and Greek mythology.

A Sarcastic and Clever Individual

Many people have described Trey as very clever, in addition to being sarcastic and nice. He never lacked the courage to speak up for himself, others, or a cause that he wholeheartedly believed in.

Trey is survived by his parents, Ron and Michelle Nagle, of Coldwater, his older brother, Austin Nagle, and his younger sister, Taylor Nagle, both of Coldwater. He is also survived by his great-grandmother Nancy Scantlen, his grandparents Brenda Jolin of Litchfield and Charlie Lewis of Coldwater, and his aunts and uncles.

Celebrating Trey’s Life

Trey’s life celebration will take place on May 19, 2023, at three o’clock in the afternoon at the Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Visitation will begin at one in the afternoon and continue until the start of the ceremony at three in the afternoon. After the viewing, there will be a potluck meal at Occasions Hall, located adjacent to the funeral home.

Trey believed that life was too short to waste, and he lived his life to the fullest. He will be remembered as a sarcastic, clever, and fun-loving individual who cherished his family and friends. Trey’s passing is a reminder to us all that life is precious and should be lived to the fullest.

