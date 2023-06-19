Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tribute Paid to ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ Pilot Killed in Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Jim Tweto: Remembering the Patriarch of Alaska’s Bush Pilots

Jim Tweto, the beloved patriarch of the Tweto family of bush pilots who starred in the hit Discovery Channel series Flying Wild Alaska, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the age of 68. Tweto was piloting a small Cessna 180 with a passenger, Idaho hunting guide Shane Reynolds, when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff in a remote area northeast of the Alaskan village of Shaktoolik. Both Tweto and Reynolds were killed in the accident, leaving behind family, friends, and fans who mourn the loss of these two adventurous souls.

A Life Devoted to Aviation

Jim Tweto was the heart and soul of Flying Wild Alaska, a reality TV show that followed the daily lives of his family and their airline, Era Alaska, as they transported people and supplies across the state’s unforgiving terrain. Tweto’s love of flying began early in life when he was just a teenager working as a ramp agent for Reeve Aleutian Airways. He quickly fell in love with the thrill of aviation and earned his pilot’s license at the age of 17. From there, he went on to work for a variety of airlines, eventually co-founding Era Alaska with his wife, Ferno Tweto, in the early 1990s.

Tweto’s passion for aviation was contagious, and his family members soon followed in his footsteps, becoming pilots and mechanics for Era Alaska. Flying Wild Alaska premiered on the Discovery Channel in 2011 and ran for three seasons, showcasing the Tweto family’s adventures as they braved harsh weather conditions, dangerous landing strips, and unpredictable wildlife to keep Alaska’s remote communities connected to the outside world.

A Legend in the Alaskan Bush

Tweto was more than just a TV personality; he was a legend in the Alaskan bush aviation community. He was known for his skill as a pilot, his deep commitment to safety, and his unwavering dedication to his family and his customers. Tweto and his family were beloved by the people of Alaska, who relied on their airline to transport everything from groceries to medical supplies to snowmobiles to remote villages and mining camps.

Tweto was also a mentor to many young pilots and mechanics, passing on his knowledge and expertise to the next generation of Alaskan bush pilots. He was a fixture at aviation events throughout the state, where he could often be found sharing stories and swapping tips with fellow pilots.

A Legacy of Adventure and Inspiration

Jim Tweto’s passing is a loss not just for his family and friends but for the entire aviation community. His legacy will live on in the countless people he inspired to pursue their dreams of flying and in the memories of the many customers and passengers whose lives he touched.

Tweto’s love of adventure, his commitment to safety, and his dedication to his family and community serve as an inspiration to us all. His spirit will continue to soar over the vast Alaskan wilderness that he loved so much, and his memory will forever be a part of the state’s rich aviation history.

Rest in peace, Jim Tweto and Shane Reynolds. You will be missed but never forgotten.

