Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tributes for Paxton Whitehead, theatre and Friends star (85) who passed away

Paxton Whitehead, a prolific stage performer and well-known sitcom actor, passed away at the age of 85 in a hospital in Arlington, Virginia. Whitehead was a mainstay on Broadway, appearing in 16 productions between 1962 and 2018. He received a Tony nomination for his performance as Pellinore in a 1980 revival of Lerner & Loewe’s ‘Camelot’ opposite Richard Burton. Along with his stage work, Whitehead was a frequent guest star in popular 1990s sitcoms such as ‘Friends,’ ‘Mad About You,’ and ‘Caroline in the City.’ His most memorable role was that of Mr Waltham, Rachel Green’s boss at Bloomingdale’s in Season 4 of ‘Friends.’

Whitehead’s death was confirmed by his son Charles Whitehead, though the reason behind his passing is unknown. Fans and fellow actors paid tribute to the late actor on social media, expressing their condolences and sharing memories of his performances. English actor Jim Piddock called Whitehead an “extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend, and truly wonderful human being” in his tribute on Twitter.

Whitehead was born in 1937 in the English village of East Malling and began his training at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London when he was 17. He appeared in several Broadway productions over the years, including ‘The Crucifer of Blood’ (1978), where he co-starred with Glenn Close as Sherlock Holmes, ‘Noises Off’ (1983), and ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ (2011). Whitehead didn’t make his big screen debut until 1986’s ‘Back To School,’ in which he played Dr Philip Barbay, the dean of the Grand Lakes University business school.

Fans and admirers of Whitehead’s work praised his ability to play stiff British characters and blowhards in his various roles. One Twitter user wrote, “If you needed someone to play a stuffy English character in the 80s and 90s he was THE guy. Every time you changed the channel there was a decent chance he’d be there. We grew up watching him. He will be missed.” Another fan praised Whitehead’s performances, saying, “His performances were a joy to behold. I’m sorry for the loss of your dear friend. His performances will live on. RIP Mr. Whitehead and thank you for the joy.”

Whitehead’s legacy as an actor and performer will continue to live on through his many memorable roles and performances. His ability to bring humor and humanity to his characters will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

