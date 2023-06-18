Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tributes Pour In as Jeff Baugh, LA Traffic Reporter, Passes at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jeff Baugh: Long-time Traffic Reporter

The news of Jeff Baugh’s passing has left many people in deep grief. Baugh was a renowned traffic journalist and helped people of Southern California navigate countless signal alerts, freeway gridlock, and massive wildfires on KFI, KNX, and KFWB. He was known for his encyclopedic knowledge of the highway system and his ability to paint word pictures that made a difference to a person who was actually driving in his car.

Baugh began his career in 1986 as a journalist and joined KFWB. He served as an integral part of KFWB’s news coverage, and former program director Andy Ludlum claimed that Jeff Baugh was the station’s secret weapon. He spent a long period at KNX News from 2008 to 2017, where he had many friends, including journalist Pete Demetriou.

Demetriou recalls Jeff Baugh’s ability to explain where a problem was on the road and, more importantly, how to get around it in such language that you could sit there and make up your mind. According to Jennifer York, the late traffic reporter was a warm hug. She recalled him saying that whenever she was on the ground when she flew for Channel Five, Baugh would come over to her and hug her at the airport, and they would eat donuts together.

Baugh’s cause of death is still unclear, but it is suggested that the traffic reporter had been struggling with age-related ailments. His health had declined, and he was continually deteriorating. More details will be out soon.

The news of Jeff Baugh’s death has left many people in shock, and numerous people have expressed their condolences on social media. Scottburt called Baugh one of his mentors and a legendary Los Angeles airborne reporter, and in a way, like a second father to him. Sergio Alejandro, Will Kohlschreiber, Matt Hartman, Deb Carson, Eddie McCoven, and the Tim Conway Jr. Show all expressed their condolences and praised Baugh for his exceptional work as a traffic reporter.

Jeff Baugh will be missed dearly, but his legacy as a traffic reporter will live on forever. He will always be remembered for his ability to connect with Southland listeners like no other. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

